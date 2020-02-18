Habit-Tracking App Streaks Arrives on Mac

Charlotte Henry

I love Streaks on my iPhone. Indeed, I picked it as one of my essential productivity apps at the start of the year. Now, it is available on Mac too. The app is designed to get users to hit targets on consecutive days or at least regularly. There are lots of pre-set targets available to choose from, normally around fitness and productivity. However, users can set their own objectives too. Streaks for Mac costs $4.99 and is available in the App Store.

Habit-Tracking App Streaks Arrives on Mac
