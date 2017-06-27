Can’t Wait for Super Mario Odyssey? Check Out This Super Mario 64 Mod

Super Mario Odyssey, the next major Mario game, will land on the Nintendo Switch this October. But if you can’t wait that long, here’s a cool way to get a taste of one of Odyssey‘s major new features: Cappy, Mario’s anthropomorphized hat that allows the famous plumber to temporarily “possess” and control other characters and objects in the game. An intrepid developer has modded the N64 classic Super Mario 64 to include Cappy’s “possession” feature. Check out the video, and grab the modded ROM in the video’s description if you have an N64 emulator.

