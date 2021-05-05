Superhuman Email Rolls Out Support for Zoom, Google Meet

Email app Superhuman is rolling out support for Zoom and Google Meet integrations into its calendar. The integration was one of the most highly requested features from Superhuman users. With the new integration, users will be able to add Zoom or Google Meet links to the calendar events they create in Superhuman. Like the rest of the calendar experience – you’ll be able to do so with the keyboard only. Superhuman mail is a US$29.99/month subscription.

