After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape. You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain. Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies. Blast your way through a wide range of zombie types. Place traps and obstacles to increase your chances of survival. Collect and upgrade equipment to power up your character. Ever-changing routes create endless replayability. No two runs are the same! Bring other survivors into the fold and fight alongside them. Unique story events that with extra rewards…for those who can survive them. Over 15 playable characters, 50 unique levels, and infinite possibilities for fun.

Check It Out: Zombie Game ‘Survival Z’ Launches on Apple Arcade