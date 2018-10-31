The Surviving Mars game is now available in the Mac App Store. The game challenges players with building a sustainable future on Mars by relying on smart resource management, key colonists, and supplies from sponsors back on Earth. First, players select their space agency, each with its own strengths and goals, and begin determining a location for the ideal colony. Once the flag has been planted, players must get to work on building habitable domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities, and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand the settlement. Experience the drama around the lives of colonists, each with individual attributes that can aid in the colony’s progress or throw a wrench in the whole endeavor. There will be a myriad of challenges to face on the red planet, but most important of all is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet, especially with unexplained mysteries sure to pop up. App Store: Surviving Mars – US$29.99

Check It Out: Surviving Mars Game Now on macOS