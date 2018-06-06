The Story Behind Susan Kare’s Icon Designs

Susan Kare’s icon designs for the original Macintosh were revolutionary at the time, and made the computer seem friendly. This month Ms. Kare was awarded the AIGA medal, for her “bold and intelligent design of icons for the early Macintosh computers that defined the Apple user experience and set the industry standard with memorable wit and humanity.” A lot of her designs are now displayed in the Museum of Modern Art, and show her passion for finding a balance between simplicity and abstraction. Last month in May 2018, Ms. Kare presented a talk of her work as well.

