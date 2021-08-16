Svalinn is an app designed to promote environmentally-friendly lifestyles and encourage acts from individuals to work towards the common goal of ending climate change. Individuals can positively affect climate change when collectively working with a common goal. Svalinn makes it easy to track your progress towards a new lifestyle with a simplified point system. After Svalinn generates your daily goal based off of your current lifestyle habits, you can easily track your daily habits to become more environmentally conscious. You can even unlock achievements to make the switch as fun as possible.

Check It Out: New App ‘Svalinn’ Helps You Track Your Climate Habits