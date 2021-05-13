System76 Releases Open Source Keyboard for Multiple Platforms

System76 revealed that it now sells an open-source keyboard that works for macOS, Linux, and Windows, and is made in Colorado. It has a tenkeyless layout (without a numeric pad) with keys that can be customized to fit the user’s needs, such as its split space bar where one can be swapped for a shift, backspace, or function key. “Remap keys, swap keycaps, and configure multiple layers to your liking. Launch uses only three keycap sizes to vastly expand your configuration options.” It’s available starting at US$285.

