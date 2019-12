Apple released a new video showing off the ‘Slofie’, a slow-motion selfie, feature on the iPhone 11’s front camera. It is a quick, fun, clip that shows just how the iPhone camera features can make even the most mundane circumstances look glamorous. The video features a track called “Jet Black” by Channel Tres. In September, Apple moved to trademark the term.

