I’ve long been intrigued/terrified of the Boston Dynamic Robot Dog. There’s a version that can open doors, for goodness sake! However, YouTuber Marques Brownlee is braver than me and took one walkies.
Check It Out: Taking The Boston Dynamic Robot Dog Walkies
After watching the video I realized why they seem so creepy. It’s not that they are robots. It’s that they move like huge insects. The stiff legs give it a decidedly insect-like gait. You don’t have a two foot tall robot dog there. You have a two foot tall four legged bug.
Now that’s creepy.