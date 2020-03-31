Tangerine Can Help You Form Good Habits

Identifying and doing things that are good for you or make you happy is relatively easy. Turning that behavior into a habit is harder. That’s the point of Tangerine. It’s a habit and mood tracking app. It’s a bit like Streaks – add something you want to do regularly and see how many days in a row you can do it for. You can create reminders, designate tasks to different days and so forth. Tangerine has won various accolades form Apple, including being named App of the Month in March. The app is free to download and use, and is available for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. A Premium subscription gives you additional access to Insights and Stats as well as iCloud syncing. That costs $29.99 annually or $4.99 per month.

