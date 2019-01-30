Tapplock came out with a new product called the Tapplock one+. It features 7mm reinforced stainless steel shackles, strengthened by double-layered lock design with anti-shim and anti-pry technologies, making it the ultimate utility fingerprint padlock. Plus, a state-of-the-art capacitive fingerprint sensor allows unlocking in under 0.8 seconds. Its adaptive algorithm means the lock becomes faster and more accurate with each access. You can store up to 500 different fingerprints per lock, and manage users and fingerprints via the Tapplock app. There are three ways to unlock: fingerprint, Bluetooth, and Morse code. The battery lasts up to a year or 3,500 unlocks. You can get a single Tapplock one+ for US$99, a double pack for US$179, and a four-pack for US$359.

Check It Out: Tapplock One+ is a Fingerprint-Based Lock