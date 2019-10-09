The MeeBot from Jimu Robotics is a great way to teach kids about robotics and coding. (It is recommended for those aged eight-years-old and over.) The second generation of the kit is available exclusively at Apple Stores. It comes with 390 snap-together interlocking parts and connectors and six robotic servo motors. Additionally, the required power cables, control unit, and battery are all included. No additional tools are needed. Children can create custom actions with the PRP (Pose, Record, Play) function. The robot is compatible with iOS devices. The MeeBot 2.0 costs $129.

Check It Out: Teach Your Kid Robotics and Coding With MeeBot 2.0