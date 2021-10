iFixit has recently shared teardown wallpapers for the iPhone 13 Pro | Pro Max. These wallpapers show the internals of the devices, including the remixed Face ID system, a combo digitizer and display, and a “parts replacement nightmare.” Apple has thoughtfully labeled your processor and the Pro-exclusive L-shaped battery text now has a chic minimalist look.

Check It Out: iFixit Shares New Teardown Wallpapers for iPhone 13 Pro Models