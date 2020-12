A new trailer for the Apple Music Awards 2020 was released Friday. It features some of the stars to be recognised, inclduing Lil Baby and Taylor Swift. The celebrations will officially kick of on Monday, 14 December. There will be virtual events, intimate performances, and exclusive interviews through December 18. The winners will all receive an award using the same laser-cut silicon wafers that are used in Apple’s microprocessors.

Check It Out: Teaser Trailer for Apple Music Awards 2020