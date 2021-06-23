Ted Lasso was given the honor of announcing the US Soccer Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster heading to Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. He was joined, as ever, by Coach Beard. As well as announcing the players who will be representing the U.S. at the tournament, the two characters – played by Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt – make jokes throughout the seven-minute skit. Season two of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23, two days after the USWNT kick-off at the Olympics.

Check It Out: Ted Lasso and Coach Beard Announce US Soccer Women’s National Team Roster for Tokyo 2020 Olympics