As we try and decipher just who Rebecca is speaking to on Bantr, Giant Squid Productions (run by John Biff – podcast host and guest over on the Incomparable Network) have made t-shirts branded with the fake dating app from Ted Lasso. The range also includes one with the Jamestown space base from For All Mankind, and another with Tim Cook saying “goooood morning,” which made me chuckle. They come in all shapes and sizes!

Check It Out: ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘For All Mankind’, and Other Apple Themed T-Shirts Available to Buy