Apple TV+ star Ted Lasso has come over from the U.S. and is in need of some advice. Who else would he call but the self-appointed ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho? In a new clip, the ‘Coach Mourinho’ gives the newcomer some advice. In a clever nod, Mr. Mourinho is currently the coach of Tottenham Hostpur, the team the Jason Sudeikis’s character coached in the original NBC adverts.

