London newspaper The Telegraph published a quickie biography of Steve Jobs on Wednesday. The 2,100 piece is titled, “Who was Steve Jobs? Tech trailblazer and co-founder of the Apple empire.” goes in-depth for a newspaper article, but it’s still a short look into a person like Steve Jobs’s entire life. It’s probably perfect for someone who’s curious about Steve Jobs, but hasn’t delved deep into all things Apple. Accompanying the written piece was a 93 second video that runs through Steve Jobs’s career with slides, information, and other highlights. Again, there’s little new for hardcore fans, but both the article and the video are excellent primers for anyone who’s been curious about the late Steve Jobs.

Check It Out: The Telegraph’s 93 Second Primer Steve Jobs’s Career