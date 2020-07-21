‘TempMail’ Gives You Disposable Email Addresses

Temp Mail is the service I use when I need disposable email addresses. No registration is required. You can instantly generate a new address, copy it to the clipboard or use a QR code, receive attachments like regular email, download EML sources (including attachments) and more. There’s also an optional premium subscription that gives you features like custom email names, premium domains, multiple mailboxes, no ads, and extended email storage. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) You can also use the web tool.

