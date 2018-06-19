Ten One Design Intros Light-up Stella MacBook Charger Cord

Ten One Designs introduced its Stella replacement power cord for MacBook and MacBook Pro chargers on Tuesday. The cord is wrapped in braided fabric, and the plug-end lights up when it’s near a power outlet. It also has a built-in clip so you can wrap the cord around your charger brick. The cable is white and you can choose between aqua and blue for the plug head. The design makes it easy to see outlets in the dark and lets you know if they have power, too. Stella is priced at US$34.95 and it ships in July.

