A new game called Terafyn is coming out next Thursday, September 24. It’s billed as a “card adventure game” where battles are won and lost with rune cards and a spinner mechanism. The game’s story is text-based and set against a backdrop of beautiful, hand-drawn art. “The story begins in a small fishing village, Brittlemire. You and your father are gathering venterwort in a nearby forest to cure recently ailing villagers. If only this was a simple story! It will take more than magical herbs to face what lies in wait … in the woods.”