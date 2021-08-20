Tetris Beat – The world famous Tetris puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, fusing its hit gameplay with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics. The game features a diverse and eclectic lineup of incredible musicians including Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE and many more, with new exclusive songs added every month from today’s hottest and up-and coming talent. In Tetris Beat, players will rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat, keeping to the rhythm to build their biggest combo chain and score big. For Tetris fans looking for the traditional hit gameplay experience, they can try out the Marathon mode, where they can also choose the soundtrack.

Check It Out: Musical Puzzle Game ‘Tetris Beat’ Arrives on Apple Arcade