Add Cool Text Styles to Your Tweets with Textlicious for the iPhone and iPad

I love cool type tools, so I have to assume Will Shipley created Textlicious specifically for me. Textlicious is an iOS extension that lets you use styled text in iPhone and iPad apps that typically don’t easily support anything other than plain text. Apps like Twitter, Facebook, and Messages, for example. It includes several styles such as italics, bold, script, and more. Textlicious is US$1.99 on Apple’s App Store, and there’s a Mac version available, too.

