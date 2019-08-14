The new Apple Card is made of titanium, a seriously strong metal. YouTubers Ryan and David decided to see if it is bullet proof. The result was pretty astounding.
Check It Out: The Apple Card is Bullet Proof
2 Comments Add a comment
Yeah, sure – but unlike a million cheap alloys or even plastic you can break the Apple card in pieces at room temp. Should’ve been carbon fiber if you’re going to make a physical stupid credit card type object; then – just like an iPhone it could bend.
Has YouTube become the land of stupid people doing stupid things?
An absolutely pointless demonstration.