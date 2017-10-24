Check out The Moon from 1-Ring on Indiegogo. It’s a levitating smart camera. And while smart cameras don’t need to levitate to do their thing, this one can rotate while it’s levitating, and that means turning silently. It’s controllable from a smartphone app, and features night vision, motion detection, and notifications. It will also serve as a home automation hub for Philips Hue, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit. It has integrated temperature, humidity, CO2 and light sensors. Oh, and it looks like a frickin’ Death Star! I haven’t tested one of these things, and I don’t know if they can do everything they say they can do, but the campaign raised more than $89,000 in no time. There’s a month left, and the original goal was just $45,000. As of this writing, there are funding levels of $209 that will get you one, but there aren’t many of those left. It’s supposed to ship in March of 2018.

Related

Check It Out: This Smart Camera Levitates and Rotates