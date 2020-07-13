In an hour-long video released over the weekend, the cast and crew of Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show took part in a virtual panel. They discussed the show and what the relevance of it is today, in the midst of a pandemic and following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. The discussion features stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Guga Mbatha Raw, Desean Terry, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass. Showrunner Mimi Leder also took part in the conversation, as did CNN’s Brian Stelter, on whose book Top of the Morning the series was based.

Check It Out: ‘The Morning Show’: Cast and Crew of Apple TV+ Show Discuss Series’s Relevance