Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw has given a revealing interview to Deadline. During the conversation, she discusses shooting harrowing sexual assault scenes in The Morning Show, in which she played the character, Hannah. The conversation with Pete Hammond also takes in the meaning of Ms. Mbatha-Raw’s name and her filmography.

Check It Out: ‘The Morning Show’ Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Discusses Shooting Series’ Most Harrowing Scenes