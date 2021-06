Episode 6 of The Mosquito Coast became available on Apple TV+ on Friday. In the latest ‘Inside the Episode’ video, stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George discuss the complicated relationship shared by their characters, Allie and Margot Fox. Executive Producer Neil Cross, director Rupert Wyatt are also part of the conversation.

