Following on from their hit with Ne-Yo, Apple TV+ stars Helpsters have been joined by another popular pop act – The Mowgli’s. The band joined with the kids characters for a song called ‘If and Then’. The video is available on YouTube. It’s rather sweet! Helpsters is a kids show from the makers of Sesame Street, with episodes available with an Apple TV+ subscription.

