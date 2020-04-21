Apple has released a beautiful video, once again showing off the capabilities of the new iPad Pro. Featuring a lively, selfie-taking, kingfisher, it highlights how the device “floats” on the Magic Keyboard. The clip is soundtracked by Anna of the North’s song Dream Girl. The video also shows that Apple is not holding off on using its “your next computer is not a computer” advertising slogan for the iPad Pro which some feel confuses its product line.

Check It Out: The new iPad Pro Floats on a Magic Keyboard