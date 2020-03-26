We’re starting to get the first wave of reviews for the new iPad Pro. Given it is meant to be a device you can take anywhere, people want to know about durability. Well, according to YouTuber EverythingApplePro, it still bends. And cracks. In lots of different places. I personally don’t think these kinds of tests, that basically have the intention of breaking a device in not very realistic circumstances, give a totally fair picture. They prove you need a case, obviously, and show some weak spots, but I’m not sure much beyond that. It is though interesting to see some of the new parts within the iPad Pro.

Check It Out: The New iPad Pro Still Bends