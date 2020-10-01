Annapurna Interactive’s newest game “The Pathless” is coming to Apple Arcade on November 12, as well as PlayStation 4/5, and PC. We saw a glimpse of the game when Apple Arcade first launched (it’s the ninja with the eagle). The Pathless sees players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, in turn being careful to not become the hunted. Players will explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins and be tested in epic battles. The bond between the Hunter and eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance. This is one game I’m looking forward to playing once I can subscribe to Apple One.