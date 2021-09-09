In episode seven of Ted Lasso season two, Keely needs a little bit of space from Roy, something the former footballer initially fails to understand. However, when the issue dawns on him, he tries to make it up to his girlfriend by leaving her alone in the bath with a specially curated playlist. But what’s on it? Well, we now know, as it’s available on Apple Music! The ‘Roy Is Sorry for Not Understanding Keeley’ starts with ‘By Your Side’ by Sade, and ‘Morning’ by Beck, with much in between.

