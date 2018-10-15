The Sims FreePlay Adds AR Features to iOS

The Sims FreePlay has an awesome update out today that adds AR features. It’s part of the Brilliant Backyards update, which includes seasonal content for decoration as well as a couple of live events.

Brilliant Backyards Live Event – Starting now through October 25, players can show off their green thumb and customize lush gardens with new plants, planter boxes, birdhouses, water features, and even unlock the ultimate prize – a Brilliant Backyard House.

Fashion Designer Stockings Hobby Event – From October 24 through November 3, players can step up their Sims’ style with a variety of colorful and patterned stocking styles.

Day Spa Live Event – From November 4 through November 18, Sims are treated to some R&R at the spa.

Halloween Ghost Flustered Seasonal Quest – From October 23 through October 31, fans can unlock quirky colored body paints and sleepwear, and enjoy spookier activities where Sims summon and scare away cheeky ghosts.

You can see the AR features shown off in the YouTube video down below.