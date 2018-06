What can I say? You’ll just have to go look at the photos of this house on the beach in South Carolina. It was specially designed, by virtue of its shape, to be hurricane resistant. But the interior? OMG cool. Thanks to Business Insider for the glimpse. And photo credit: Michael Royal/Pareto Real Estate. Now. Where did I misplace that $5 million?

Check It Out: The ‘Star Wars Home’ in South Carolina is for Sale