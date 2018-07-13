Go on an AR Zombie Hunt with The Walking Dead: Our World

What better way to spend your weekend than hunting zombies? That’s exactly what you can do with The Walking Dead: Our World. It’s a new iPhone game that uses augmented reality to put the undead front of you, and it’s described Pokémon GO with zombies. The game sends you out—literally—to find zombies to kill…or stop…whatever. Complete your zombie eradications to earn better weapons and gain allies. The Walking Dead: Our World is a free download at Apple’s App Store and includes in-app purchases.

