There’s a $399 3D Printer on Kickstarter

3D printing is poised to be affordable by a lot more people, and there’s a project on Kickstarter speaking to this trend. It’s called Neva, and it’s a $399 3D printer from established 3D printer manufacturer Dagoma. Actually, there are $299 Early Bird pledge level available as of this writing that will net you a Neva, but the retail price for the device is set at $399. In addition to being inexpensive, it’s designed to be operated with just one button. They’re also made in California, and the bases themselves are 3D printed. The video below is a tad weird in that the narrator tells you lots of things and then says, “but we won’t” tell you that thing. It’s interesting anyway. The project blew past its funding goal of $50,000 in a few hours (earning more than $10,000 in pledges while I wrote this Cool Stuff Found). That speaks to the desire that many people have to be able to 3D print on their own desk.

