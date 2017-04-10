The first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is out and the worst thing about it is that now we have to wait until November for the movie. It looks like a big screen version of Planet Hulk, and I’m totally fine with that. For those of you outside the comic book world, that means Thor and Hulk get to battle gladiator-style on an alien planet. Plus, we get more Loki and now Cate Blanchett as Hela. November can’t get here soon enough.

Check It Out: Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer is as Awesome as We Hoped