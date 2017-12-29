Throttlegate, Encouraging Mac Signs, and HomePod and the Holidays – Pop.0 ep.26

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Throttlegate, including Apple’s new apology letter. They also see some “encouraging Mac signs” from Apple, and even John is edging towards hopeful again. Which may be one of the seven signs of the apocalypse, but that’s another story. They cap the show examining the impact of Apple missing the holidays with its unshipped HomePod. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

