Tim Cook sat down for an interview with David Rubenstein, Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, for Bloomberg. It’s a different kind of interview for Tim Cook, and you can see it in his different demeanor. Part of it is Mr. Rubenstein—he’s an excellent interviewer. But for whatever reason, Mr. Cook is more personable, less tightly-controlled, and he tells a few new anecdotes along the way. He talked about his first meeting with Steve Jobs and why he came to work for Apple. He also talked about Apple Watch, running for president (spoiler: he says he’s not), politics and Apple, giving tech support to Warren Buffett, coming out, and more. I call this a must-watch interview if you’re interested in Apple and Tim Cook.

Tim Cook Interview on Bloomberg: Meeting and Working with Steve Jobs, More