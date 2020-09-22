Tim Cook was remotely interviewed as part of The Atlantic Festival, talking about privacy, Apple’s ongoing antitrust investigation, his views on the Trump administration, and more. “I think that big companies deserve scrutiny. And I think that’s not only fair but important for the system that we have in America. And so I have no issue at all in Apple being put underneath the microscope and people looking and probing […] My hope is that as people continue to hear our story, that it will become as apparent to them as it is to us, that we have no monopoly, there is no monopoly here. We’re in very, very competitive markets like smartphones and smartwatches and tablets and personal computers. These things are fiercely competitive.”