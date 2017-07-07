That Time Steve Jobs Said It’s Good to Have an Enemy

Remember the good ol’ days when Apple was an underdog fighting the Wintel hegemony? OK, they weren’t necessarily “good,” but they were fun. It’s good to have an enemy, after all. That’s what Steve Jobs believed, as noted by a wonderful account from Ken Segall about why Macs have never had “Intel Inside” branding on them. In Apple’s early days, Steve Jobs made IBM the enemy. As Mr. Segall put it, the massive success of Intel’s own “Intel Inside” ad campaign made it easy for Apple of the late 1990s to make the entire PC platform the enemy. If you love Apple lore, go read this story ASAP. It’s terrific.

