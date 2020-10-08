TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry and Daily Observations presenter Kelly Guimont joined Bart Busschots on his Let’s Talk Apple podcast. Along with Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast, they discussed some of the biggest topics from the Apple world in the month of September. This included the latest App-Store-related developments, the ‘Time Flies’ event, and the release of various new operating systems including iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

