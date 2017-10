In episode 16 of Pop.0, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the pros and cons of “toasterfridges” in light of advancements from Apple and Microsoft. They also ask whether anyone at Apple is still paying attention to details. Venturing into the pop part of the show, they talk about Orville and Star Trek Discovery. If you enjoy it, please subscribe. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

