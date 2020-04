Todoist, the popular checklist and planning app, has made those tasks a little bit easier. On Tuesday, it rolled out a new ‘Upcoming View’ that gives users a clearer picture of what’s to come. The company explained all in a blog post and showed off the new feature in a video. The app is available through the App Store, with a premium subscription costing $3.99 a month or $35.99 for a year.

Check It Out: Todoist Introduces ‘Upcoming View’ to Give Users Clear Picture of Their Schedule