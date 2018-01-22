Tom Brady Features in New Apple Beats by Dre Commercial

Apple picked quarterback Tom Brady to promote Beats by Dre headphones. A new spot for the brand features a grim and gritty locker room shot of the Deflategate quarterback wearing a pair of Beats by Dre. In a voiceover, Mr. Brady says: “Doubt me. Distract me. Give me noise. ‘Cause all I hear is, ‘It’s payback time.'” A tagline of “Above the noise” then appears, followed by the Beats logo. The spot was posted to YouTube this weekend, and already has more than 2.2 million views.

