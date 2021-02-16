Toolbox Pro is a powerful app that all but doubles the functionality of Shortcuts. On Tuesday it received an update that adds new actions and improves background processing. ‘Filter Images’, ‘Get Text From Image’, ‘Create Icon’, ‘Detect Faces’ and many other tools no longer require bouncing over to the Toolbox Pro app to function, making them easier to use and keeping your workflows right inside the Shortcuts app. Saving, getting and listing the contents of bookmarked folders (outside of the Shortcuts sandbox folder) can now be done right inside Shortcuts. Tools that manipulate lists like sorting, shuffling or removing duplicates can now handle many more items at once. Some brand new actions include Pick a Color, Is Silent Mode On, Pluralize Words, Format Number as Text, and others.

Check It Out: ‘Toolbox Pro’ for Shortcuts Adds New Actions and Improves Background Processing