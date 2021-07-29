Feral Interactive has announced that The Silence & The Fury, the final Lords Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II, is out now for macOS. The Silence & The Fury introduces new Legendary Lords for the Lizardmen and the Beastmen, each leading their own factions with new characters and units, as well as unique gameplay mechanics and narrative objectives. A feature-packed free update to Total War: WARHAMMER II for macOS is also available today, including reworks to the Beastmen and Dwarfen factions, a new Dawi Legendary Lord, and the introduction of Ogre Mercenaries for Total War Access Members. A trailer can be watched on YouTube.

Check It Out: Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury Available for Mac