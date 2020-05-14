Totallee Launches Blue Light Filtering Glasses for $45

Mobile accessory maker totallee just launched a new product: Blue light filtering glasses. It works in a similar manner as the iPhone’s Night Mode, except it isn’t limited to one product. Blue light filtering glasses block the blue light emitted by phones, computers, and tablets. Some studies suggest that blue light has an adverse affect on health, causing eye strain and affecting our sleep due to melatonin suppression. Totallee’s glasses are available in black and clear. You can preorder them today for US$45 and they start shipping on May 22, 2020.

